Photos: Ahmad Nalls’ 101-yard fumble return in the 3rd OT to give the East Orange Campus Jaguars the regional title and finish a 13-0 season

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Ahmad Nalls made perhaps the biggest play in high school state football history.

In the third overtime, Clifton had the ball at the 1-yard line on fourth down-and-goal. Clifton tried a sneak attempt, but Nalls, a senior lineman, wrestled the ball away from the ball carrier and sprinted 101 yards the other way for the touchdown, giving the East Orange Campus High Schools Jaguars an exhilarating 30-24 victory in the NJSIAA North, Group 5, regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5.

The Jaguars capped the season with a perfect 13-0 record.

