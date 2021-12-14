Bloomfield HS wrestling team gets ready for season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School wrestling team, under fifth-year head coach Ryan Smircich, features a talented group this season.

The Bengals will be led by Kira Pipkins, a junior captain who is a two-time state girls champion. Pipkins is one of nine girls on the roster.

The other captains are senior Gerald Van Baelen, Ernesto McRae and Juan Millan.

Van Baelen, who will compete in the 126-pound weight class, and Millan, who will vie at 120, were regional tournament qualifiers last winter. McRae went 10-1 last season before getting injured.

Elias Escobar, a senior at 132, and sophomore Trevor Frantantoni, at 175, show a lot of promise, said Smircich.

The Bengals will begin the season on Dec. 18 at the Kearny tournament.

The following are other BHS matches:

Jan. 5: Caldwell, away, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7: Livingston, home, 6 p.m.

Jan. 8: Clifton, Montclair, Secaucus, home, 10 a.m.

Jan. 11: Hackettstown, home, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13-14: Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, 6 p.m.

Jan. 15: North Bergen, away, 10 a.m.

Jan. 18: Morris Hills, home, 6 p.m.

Jan. 19: West Essex, away, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21: Seton Hall Prep, away, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26: West Orange, home, 6 p.m.

Jan. 28: Irvington, home, 6 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Anthony DiMatteo