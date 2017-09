Astrid Olson Stolte Shapiro, September. 23, 2017, of Cherry Hill, NJ.

Mother of Linda (Arthur) Hughes and Eric (Marion) Stolte. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Astrid was a lifelong resident of Maplewood, NJ. Funeral arrangements are private.

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. Cherry Hill, NJ