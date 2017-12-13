Bloomfield HS boys’ hoops seek another banner season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – After winning the state sectional championship last winter, the Bloomfield High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to have another strong season.

The Bengals, under longtime head coach Pat Brunner, will open the season Dec. 15 at home against Newark Tech at 4 p.m.

Last season Bloomfield won the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament title for the first time since 1977 before finishing with a 24-6 record.

The key returning players are Mike Ramos, Kyle Barrow, Richie Guillaume and Mayowa Akindebe. Ramos and Barrow will be the starters.

Barrow hit two key free throws in the 41-39 double overtime win over Randolph in the section semifinals.

BHS also will host West Caldwell Tech on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. and host East Orange Campus on Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.

Schedule

Dec. 15, Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Dec. 16, West Caldwell Tech, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19, East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21, at Central, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27, Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, vs. Belleville, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 28, Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, tba

Jan. 3, Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5, at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9, West Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11, Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13, vs. Ramapo, at Jersey City Armory, 2:15 pm.

Jan. 15, at Bloomfield Tech, noon

Jan. 18, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20, at Kearny, 2 p.m.

Jan. 23, at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, Central, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 27, vs. Eagle Academy, at Weequahic HS, 2 p.m.

Jan. 30, University, 4 pm..

Feb. 1, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6, at Orange, 4 p.m.