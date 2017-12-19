GRHS girls’ hoop team tops Boonton for head coach Joe Mazzarella’s first win

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – Junior co-captain Claire McMahon and sophomore Haleigh Pine each had 12 points, and sophomore Sarah Cullinan and junior Jenny Lisovicz each had six points to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls’ varsity basketball to a 51-25 home win over Boonton on Dec. 16 in West Caldwell, giving first-year head coach Joe Mazzarella his first victory.

Sophomore Michaila Dowd had four points; and senior co-captain Lindsay Jaiyesimi, senior Margo Peterson and sophomore Macy Webber-Zazzu each had two points.

In the previous day, GRHS lost to Bloomfield Tech, 51-39, in the season opener. McMahon had 13 points; Cullinan and Lisovicz each had eight points and Jaiyesimi had four.