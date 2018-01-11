SOMSD open enrollment for 2018-2019

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Be sure to register your children for schooling in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. Pre-school registration will run from Monday, Jan. 22, through Thursday, Jan. 25, and again from Monday, March 19 through Thursday, March 22; children must be ages 3 or 4 by Oct. 1 to be eligible.

Kindergarten registration will have open enrollment hours Mondays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 5 and lasting until Thursday, March 1; to be eligible, applicants must be children of residents and much be at least 5 years old by Oct. 1.

High school registration for Columbia High School, will run from Monday, March 19, through Thursday, March 22.

Open registration for all grades begins Monday, April 30. Registration hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., except on national holidays when the office will be closed.

Registration packets for the 2018-2019 school year are now available.. Packets may be picked up at the Office of Registration or downloaded from the district’s website at www.southorangemaplewood.org. Parents/guardians must return completed registration forms, along with originals of all required documents, in person to the Office of Registration, located at 525 Academy St., Maplewood.

Parents/guardians who live outside the Seth Boyden zoned district and wish to have their child attend kindergarten at Seth Boyden Demonstration School must submit a Seth Boyden Kindergarten Student Transfer Request Form, available on the district’s website. Placement in Seth Boyden is not guaranteed and is contingent upon the enrollment in the child’s home school; on whether a sibling already attends Seth Boyden; and the reasons stated on the request form. Placement in Seth Boyden kindergarten will be confirmed by May 2018. Parents/guardians zoned for Seth Boyden have the option to opt into Marshall/Jefferson.

For more information, call 973-762-5600, ext. 1830, or contact registration@somsd.k12.nj.us.