Irvington HS football duo see their siblings graduate from Rutgers

Photos by Nhemie Theodore

Irvington High School seniors Jasiah Provillon and Lancine Turay will be continuing their football careers at rival schools North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina, respectively.

Their brothers, Nixon Provillon and Kemoko Turay, are football players at Rutgers University and recent graduates. Kemoko Turay, in fact, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts. Kemoko is a defensive end, like his brother Lancine.

Nixon played wide receiver, like his brother Jasiah.