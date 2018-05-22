Amy Grace Casadonte of Providence, RI died suddenly on May 16, 2018 at the age of 30.

Amy was the daughter Pamela Casadonte of Providence, RI (formally of Glen Ridge, NJ) and the late Peter Casadonte of Glen Ridge, NJ. Amy was a graduate of Glen Ridge High School and moved to Providence, RI in 2010.

She was an active member of the ReFocus family and attended their adult day program where she will be missed by her many friends and the loving and caring staff. Amy was also an enthusiastic participant on the ReFocus Special Olympics team.

She is survived by her mother Pam and Pam’s partner, David Savitz of Providence, RI, her sister Christine Casadonte and brother-in-law Jon Garcia of Westfield, NJ, her sister Laura Casadonte and brother-in-law Peter LaPlante of Cambridge, MA, and her sister Danielle Casadonte and future brother-in-law Steven Hall of Vienna, VA. She is also survived by her niece, Emma Garcia and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially her beloved Aunt Dale.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ReFocus 45 Greely St. Providence, Rhode Island 02904.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com