Resident saves the feral cats in her neighborhood

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — When Class of 2006 BHS graduate Andrea Palmieri moved from one part of the township to another in May 2016, she was in for a big surprise. In the backyard of her new home, located on Montgomery Street, was a passel of feral cats.

“There were so many cats,” she said at her home on Sunday, May 20. “I knew I was going to feed them so I told my husband, Anthony, that we had to trap and fix them all.”

Fear not, Bloomfield cat lovers. Palmieri is a veterinarian technician.

She began by borrowing five Havaheart traps from an animal rescue squad. Two went into her backyard and three were split between the backyards on either side of her. Palmieri said the neighbors were more than happy to accommodate her. Tuna fish was the most likely bait and the traps were covered with blankets to give a feeling of security to a trapped feline.

Three cats were trapped the night they were set; two in a neighbor’s backyard and one in hers. But the cats were trapped on a Friday night. Palmieri planned to take the cats either to a clinic in Hillside or Caldwell where they were to be fixed, given rabie and distemper shots, and have an ear clipped to identify them as fixed feral cats. The Hillside clinic would charge her $55 a cat for its services. The clinic in Caldwell was where Palmieri worked. She would pay only costs. But either way, both places were closed until Monday. So the trapped cats had to be kept in the basement over the weekend, in their traps.

“That was difficult,” she said. “We had to take care of them and each day slowly put food and water into the traps and change the litter box.”

The litter boxes were made from cut down cardboard boxes. Palmieri said some of the cats knew the purpose of a litter box, but others just made a mess of everything inside the trap.

“I had to go into the traps slowly to clean them and avoid being scratched,” she said. “The cats looked good; just very feral, very wild. I couldn’t touch them. They would hiss.”

Once the cats were through with the veterinary procedures, they were not released into the wilds of Bloomfield again.

“This is the hardest part,” Palmiere said. “We kept them in the backyard until we caught all of them. A rescue in Orange advised not to release them because we’d just be retrapping.”

The cats were kept outside in the traps during the day and brought in each night to stay in the basement. Meanwhile, because Palmieri is not reusing the traps, she is borrowing more to complete the project. At one time, she had as many as 20 traps, either with a trapped cat or baited for one.

“Oh my god,” the cleanup,” she said. “It was really a hard time. And my youngest wasn’t even a year old then. So, it was taking care of him, the house, the cats and our pets.”

The house pets are fish, two turtles, four dogs and seven cats. In addition, Palmieri is currently fostering two Persian cats.

“They were from a hoarding,” she said of the Persian cats, “and just raised for breeding.”

Seventeen feral cats were captured in the summer of 2016. The routine of keeping them in the basement until all were caught was stopped after 10 cats had been trapped. That is when all the cats were released. It had taken about one month to trap these cats.

“They were stressed out,” she said. “And it was really hard to keep up with them.”

Food was left out for the cats, but no cat came around at first.

“It took a couple of days for them to come back,” she said. “That’s when we started seeing newer cats. Our plan was to start feeding them again for two weeks.”

Then the traps came out again. When a cat was trapped and fixed, again it would be confined to basement, in a trap. Wanting to try something different, Palmieri released all the trapped cats once they were fixed. Now the traps were kept baited, outside and overnight.

“We caught cats already fixed, two raccoons, one opossum and one skunk, but no rats,” she said.

That no rats were trapped at first surprised Palmieri. But then she thought there would not be any rats with so many cats around.

She then made another adjustment. She decided to keep only retrapped cats in the basement. Of the original 10 cats, seven were caught again. It took Palmieri another six weeks to trap another seven cats, bringing her grand total to 17. But one escaped.

“She was in the trap and her leg was caught under the flap that closed the trap door,” Palmieri said. “I did something I wasn’t supposed to do. I lifted the door to put my hand inside and she got out.”

Palmieri tried to recapture this cat, but could not. If she saw the cat and put the traps out, the cat would disappear until Palmieri removed the traps. When the traps reappeared, the cat would disappear again.

“It was like a game,” she said. “I just couldn’t get her.”

With her summer of 2016 cat trapping season coming to an end, Palmieri’s husband built shelters for the cats and provided them with hay. Every once in awhile, the escaped cat would reappear. But if it saw a trap, it was gone.

“I didn’t know if it was a boy or girl,” Palmieri said. “I figured it was a girl so I called her Robin.”

The winter of 2016-2017 set in and departed. In the spring, Palmieri got a call from a neighbor who said there were two kittens in her backyard. One kitten was gray and the other was white.

“Miss Robin was gray and white,” Palmieri said. “I figured this had to be her litter.”

After the neighborly alert, two traps were placed outside at about 5 p.m.

“This time she had kittens,” Palmieri thought. “Hopefully, she’ll be hungry.”

At 11 p.m., the traps were checked. Near one was the white kitten. Palmieri picked it up and placed it into the trap. The blanket over the other trap was lifted a little. The gray kitten was inside. Palmieri said she lifted the cover more. Miss Robin was inside.

“This is crazy, but I started screaming,” she said. “I was so happy. It took me forever to trap her and I got her babies.”

Palmieri put the mother and the kittens into a larger cage.

“She was super wild,” she said. “But I worked with the kittens. Two kitten girls. I gave them to a rescue for adoption and they found homes.”

The mother cat was fixed and released. Palmieri said the likely father, a big, black cat, comes around every night.

Epilogue.

Of the 17 cats Palmieri trapped, one was hit by a car. Another became ill and was taken to a veterinarian. It was diagnosed with liver failure and euthanized. Another was found with a badly broken jaw and had to also be euthanized. One was found dead in Palmieri’s backyard. Discovered one day limping badly was Miss Robin.

“I caught her and brought her to my job,” Palmieri said. “Her pelvis was broken. I kept her inside, in a foster room I have upstairs, to see if it helped her. It did, but she was still very feral.”

The cat was released, but Palmieri said it would come into the backyard and just cry. Miss Robin was trapped again. She now resides in the upstairs foster room.

“If she’s hungry, she lets me touch her,” Palmieri said. “But once she eats, she doesn’t want to be touched.”

But Miss Robin has a playmate. He is one of the family cats and named Peter.

“They play really nice,” Palmieri said.

Palmieri is a registered caretaker for cats in Bloomfield. She would like township residents to know that if they see feral cats, to contact her.

“It’s very important to spay and neuter feral cats,” she said.

Palmieri lives at 158 Montgomery St.