Barbara Scalfani retires after 16 years in the district

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Barbara Scalfani, a district paraprofessional, will be retiring at the end of this month after 16 years in the district. Her work has been predominantly one-on-one with special-needs children. For five years, she worked with just one student. Over the last 10 years she has worked with only six.

She has been working at Brookdale Elementary School since November 2017. Prior to this stint, she worked at Forest Glen for five years where she began as an office aide.

“It was an alternative school,” she said of Forest Glen. “Kids with behavioral concerns went there.”

Scalfani said that back then she would often rearrange the office bulletin board and from the children’s reactions she knew they liked what they saw. Her supervisor noticed this and recommended her for classroom work. Her next supervisor saw that she did well working with children one-on-one and the next year she was given six students. They were in a class with 10 general-education students.

“I had a family of 16 kids,” she said. “It’s funny to see how they interact and develop friendships. It’s all about kindness.

Scalfani has also worked at the Bloomfield Middle School for six years and the high school for five years.

“I’m there to supply guidance,” she said earlier this week at Brookdale Elementary. “But it’s more than that. I’m not a threat, I’m not a teacher. They can come to me.”

Scalfani has an associate’s degree from William Paterson University.

“I was going to be an art teacher,” she said. “Being able to draw, I find I can connect to kids. The younger kids draw things out.”

She also uses music. While at the high school, if a student needed help with their speech, she would recommend they join the choir.

“Some children move on, but some will always need help,” she said.

She had one girl for five years.

“That’s unheard of,” she said. “Her parents requested that I stay with their child in transition from the middle school to high school. You develop a different relationship there. It was difficult at times, but I am proud of her. She’s a smart girl.”

After this one girl, Scalfani had one student for 1 ½ years and one student since November.

She said she is retiring now because her life has changed.

“I rekindled a relationship with a boy I went to the eighth-grade dance in 1969,” she said.

According to Scalfani, she was down the Jersey Shore one day last August, on the beach by herself, when her date for the eighth-grade dance contacted her. He had seen her post on Facebook and was only a town away on the beach by himself.

“He asked me if I would like to catch up and possibly go to lunch one day,” she said. “The date took place the next week and the rest is history. We’re retiring down the Shore before the end of the year. Opportunities have manifested.”

Scalfani said that if anyone wanted to become a paraprofessional, she would advise them to keep kindness in their hearts.

“And don’t pigeonhole the kids,” she said. “It takes time, but it works out. You need a good sense of humor and an open heart.”