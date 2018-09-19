Town honors the memory and those lost on 9/11 Sept. 11, 2001

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — During an indoor ceremony last week at the Civic Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, Bloomfield remembered the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and aboard United Flight 93 westbound from NJ. Three Bloomfield residents, Cesar Alviar, Catherine Nardella and Daniel Rosetti, died in the NYC attack.

A weather forecast moved the event indoors from the Green. The new venue, a large room, provided everyone with a closeness which gave the ceremony an unexpected sense of family. About 50 uniformed officers, plus public officials and residents, stood along the walls and effectively encircled the three memorial wreaths later solemnly placed on stands. Chairs had also been set up and about two dozen people occupied half of these. Surprisingly, but appropriately, a brass quintet was seated in the back of the room.

The master of ceremony was Michael Sceurman, the director of the recreation department. Several bagpipers entered from the hallway playing and marched up the aisle between the two sections of chairs.

Sceurman said Sept. 11, 2001, was a difficult day for everyone and for Bloomfield residents especially when they considered their own loss. The Rev. Joel Hubbard, of United Park Methodist Church, asking everyone to bow their heads, offered a prayer.

“God, you are our hope and refuge and in distress, we come quickly to you,” he said. “You remember the tragic horror of that day, replacing an innocence lost. We commit the souls of the victims to you.”

Hubbard prayed for people to be inspired to love all creation.

“Allow us to transfer the compassion of our hearts into action,” he continued. “Form us into a people determined to heal wounds and grant us all your peace.”

Bloomfield council members in attendance, in addition to Mayor Michael Venezia, were Wartyna Davis, Sara Cruz, Ted Gamble and Nick Joanow. Public Safety Director Sam DeMaio was also present. Venezia said the Bloomfield families whose loved ones died will never be alone.

“Those who lost their lives have inspired us to serve,” he said. “And we hear every day about the first responders who have died from the effects of that day.”

Representatives of EMS, the Bloomfield Police and Fire departments, placed the wreaths on their stands in silence. The Bloomfield Civic Band Brass Quintet then played “Amazing Grace.”

Sceurman concluded the brief ceremony.

“Sept. 11 is a day we would like to forget, but must remember,” he said.

Once everyone departed, Sceurman, with assistance from several first responders, carried the wreaths and their stands to the Green where they were placed at the Sept. 11, 2001, memorial as several people watched.