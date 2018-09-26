TSTI to host adult Jewish learning school

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Adult learners wishing to deepen their understanding of Jewish life are welcome to enroll in the Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning. Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange will once again be a host site for the courses, which represent Year Two of the program’s core curriculum. Prior attendance and Hebrew knowledge are not required to enroll. The courses will be taught by Rabbi Daniel Cohen and Max Weisenfeld, a religious school teacher and temple president; the two paired up last year to teach the first Melton core curriculum.

In “Crossroads of Jewish History,” Weisenfeld will share a chronological exploration of the significant crossroads where Jews made decisions that shaped the Jewish people’s identity and destiny. In “The Ethics of Jewish Living,” Cohen will shed light on how Jewish scholars and thinkers with multiple approaches consider contemporary issues that affect Jews individually and as a community.

The weekly courses will meet on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and run from Oct. 10 through May 29. There will not be classes held Nov. 1, Dec. 26 and March 20. The Melton School Core Curriculum provides adults with a comprehensive understanding of Jewish thought, practice and history. This experience gives adults a framework to integrate past and future learning while challenging participants to find their voice amid Judaism’s diverse tradition.

The Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning is administered through the JCC MetroWest. Tuition is charged and includes books and supplies. For registration or more information, contact Rhonda at rLillianthal@jccmetrowest.org or 973-530-3519. TSTI is located at 432 Scotland Road; for more information, visit www.tsti.org.