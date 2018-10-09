Nutley HS football team making progress despite tough start

NUTLEY, NJ – For the relatively young Nutley High School varsity football team, it’s been a tough season so far.

But the Raiders have always given a strong effort, and that’s something head coach Steve DiGregorio is glad to see.

The Raiders dropped to 1-5 after a 42-7 loss to a strong West Essex team on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Park Oval.

Nutley, which beat West Side, 29-16, at home, will visit another good team in Lincoln of Jersey City this Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at Caven Point in Jersey. Lincoln has a 4-2 record.

Despite the won-loss record, DiGregorio has been pleased with his team’s hard work and progress, noting that his team is getting better every week while showing enthusiasm and passion.

Nutley (1-5)

August 30, Loss, at Bloomfield, 33-20

Sept. 8, Loss, at Montclair, 35-0

Sept. 15, Loss, Wayne Valley, 40-19

Sept. 21, Loss, at Central, 24-16

Sept. 29, Won, West Side, 29-16

Oct. 6, Loss, West Essex, 42-7

Oct. 13, at Lincoln, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19, at Snyder, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, Caldwell, 1 p.m.