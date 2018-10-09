Bloomfield High School girls’ tennis player Aria Abolos has good run in state singles tournament

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield High School girls’ tennis player Aria Abolos has good run in state singles tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield High School sophomore Aria Abolos won in the first round and second round in the NJSIAA girls’ tennis state singles tournament at Mercer County Park in West Windsor on Saturday, Oct. 6. But the next day, Abolos lost in the third round to fourth-seeded Rhea Shrivastava, of Montgomery, 6-1, 6-1.

BHS, seeded 11th, lost to sixth-seeded Passaic County Tech, 4-1, in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Oct. 5. Abalos won at first singles, 6-0, 6-0.

  

