Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team is No. 8 seed in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School girls varsity basketball team hopes to make a good run in the 45th Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers received the No. 8 seed in the 32-team field and will begin play in the first round (round of 16) this Saturday, Feb. 9 against the preliminary third round winner between No. 9 seed Caldwell and No. 25 seed Technology. The quarterfinals are Feb. 16 at the higher-seeded sites.

Jenny Lisovicz scored 16 points and Claire McMahon had 11 points to lead the Ridgers to a 43-33 win over Union on Jan. 29 in a non-conference game. Elettra Giantomenico had six points; Michaila Dowd had five points; Haleigh Pine had a three-pointer and Olivia Carbonell added two points.

GRHS then fell to Pope John, 55-28, Feb. 2 in Sparta to move to a 13-5 record.