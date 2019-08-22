‘Artists of the Oranges’ draws large crowd of admirers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Close to 100 people attended the opening reception for Jim Horton’s “Artists of the Oranges” photo exhibit on Aug. 17 a the West Orange Arts Center.

“This exhibit celebrates the artist next door and the vibrant art scene in the Oranges,” Horton said. “It was a pleasure to meet these talented individuals, to learn about their work and to photograph them in their studios. I hope visitors to the exhibit will come away with a new appreciation for the creativity and craft surrounding them.”

“Artists of the Oranges” will be on view until Saturday, Sept. 14. For more information, visit www.woarts.org.