'Artists of the Oranges' draws large crowd of admirers

Photo Courtesy of Dan Epstein
At the ‘Artists of the Oranges’ opening reception at the West Orange Arts Center are artists of the Oranges, standing, from left, Sarah Canfield, Kevin Lai, George Kopp, Jennie Traill Schaeffer, Heidi Sussman, Amy Wax, Denis Orloff, Rey Arvelo Ann Vollum, Carol Black-Lemon and April Tracey; and seated, from left, Kathleen Heron, Jim Horton and Beverly McCutcheon.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Close to 100 people attended the opening reception for Jim Horton’s “Artists of the Oranges” photo exhibit on Aug. 17 a the West Orange Arts Center.

“This exhibit celebrates the artist next door and the vibrant art scene in the Oranges,” Horton said. “It was a pleasure to meet these talented individuals, to learn about their work and to photograph them in their studios. I hope visitors to the exhibit will come away with a new appreciation for the creativity and craft surrounding them.” 

“Artists of the Oranges” will be on view until Saturday, Sept. 14. For more information, visit www.woarts.org.

  

