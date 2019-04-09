Glen Ridge HS baseball team moves to 3-0 on season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The Glen Ridge High School defeated Payne Tech, 9-6, April 8 at Hurrell Field to improve to a 3-0 record. Senior Marshall Hendrian went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, and three runs scored; freshman Tyler Johnson went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk; and senior co-captain Tyler Fazekas went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three runs scored.

In earlier action, sophomore Will Greenberg went 4-for-4 with four RBI and Johnson went 3-for-3 with five RBI and four runs scored to lead the Ridgers to a 24-5 win at East Orange Campus on April 3. Senior co-captain Max Haberman went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Hendrian went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Sophomore Gavin DiCicco struck out six over two innings for the win. Johnson struck out seven over three innings.

GRHS defeated Barringer, 12-6, in Newark in the season opener April 1. The Ridgers will visit Belleville on Friday, April 12, at 4 p.m.; host East Side on Monday, April 15 at 4 p.m. and host Verona on April 17 at 4 p.m.