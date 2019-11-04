Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team vies for eighth straight sectional title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team will vie for its eighth straight North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship.

The fourth-seeded Ridgers defeated eighth-seeded Delaware Valley, 8-0, in the semifinals on Monday, Nov. 4 at Watsessing Park.

Tara Feenaghty had two goals and an assist; Olivia Hoover scored two goals; Ania Prussak had a goal and an assist; and Caroline Weinstein, Madison Grady, and Sydney Mansfield each had a goal as the Ridgers won their eighth straight and 14th in the past 15 games to improve to 15-7 on the season. Olivia Carbonell made three saves.

Glen Ridge will visit third-seeded New Providence in the final on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.

Sydney Mansfield and Prussak scored first-half goals and Feenaghty and Grady each had an assist in the 2-1 win over fifth-seeded Dayton in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Watsessing Park. Carbonell made five saves.