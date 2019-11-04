Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team vies for eighth straight sectional title

Photos by Steve Ellmore. Tara Feenaghty kicks the ball in the win over Columbia this season.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team will vie for its eighth straight North Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship.

The fourth-seeded Ridgers defeated eighth-seeded Delaware Valley, 8-0, in the semifinals on Monday, Nov. 4 at Watsessing Park.

Tara Feenaghty had two goals and an assist; Olivia Hoover scored two goals; Ania Prussak had a goal and an assist; and Caroline Weinstein, Madison Grady, and Sydney Mansfield each had a goal as the Ridgers won their eighth straight and 14th in the past 15 games to improve to 15-7 on the season. Olivia Carbonell made three saves.

Glen Ridge will visit third-seeded New Providence  in the final on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.

Sydney Mansfield and Prussak scored first-half goals and Feenaghty and Grady each had an assist in the 2-1 win over fifth-seeded Dayton in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Watsessing Park. Carbonell made five saves.

