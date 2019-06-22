New president takes the helm at Bloomfield College

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College introduced Marcheta Evans as its first woman and black president Monday, June 17, in the college library. In a 25-year career in education, Evans was most recently the provost and vice-president for academic affairs at Our Lady of the Lake University, in San Antonio.

In an interview prior to the press conference, Evans told The Independent Press that she wants to revisit the decision by the college to close Westminster Arts Center to outside art organizations. She acknowledged, however, that the school was losing money, as much as six-figures, by subsidizing the use of the theater by outside organizations.

In an April 23 press release, the college said its decision was made because of facility constraints and an increased demand for student events.

“The Center will continue to serve the Bloomfield College campus, exclusively,” the press release said. “We wish to thank all our past partners and wish them continued success.”

The news blindsided numerous arts organization managers who rely on the 290-seat Robert Van Fossan Theatre. Among them were 4th Wall Theater Company, Mosaic Dance Company, Montclair Operetta Club, Aspire Performing Arts Company, NiCori Productions and the NJ School of Dramatic Arts.

“I’m an arts person,” Evans said. “I was the chair of the development board for the Carver Cultural Center in San Antonio.”

Speaking of her new job, she said what spurred her to become the president of Bloomfield College was that only 5 percent of U. S. college presidents were women of color and has worked with student populations.

“It’s helped me realize my voice matters,” she said. “Coming to Bloomfield College, which is mostly black and Hispanic, fills my niche.”

Being in the right place at the right time was reiterated by Evans at the press conference. She said seeing the student population of Bloomfield College reminded her of growing up with her grandmother, Annie Mae.

“She told me that no one can take away your education,” she said. “That’s why I took this job.”

Black women, she said, are the most under-represented people in the country and as a college president she wanted to be a role model for these women. The biggest challenge facing BC, she said, was telling its story because it is a story that will be written in the future.

She also said she did not expect the students to be mistreated.

“That they are first generation, it’s not an impediment but a strength,” she said.

Attending the press conference was U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, D-10th District. In response to a question, Evans said if she wanted the government to know anything about the Bloomfield College it would be that it is a college with a majority of minority students.

Prior to the press conference, out-going president Richard Levao told this newspaper he was most proud that nearly every building on campus had been refurbished under his tenure, there was a new residence hall and the science labs had been upgraded. Every faculty member also had their own office now, too.

“No. 1 is we graduated some 300-plus students a year for 16 years,” he said. “That’s about 5,000 or so.”