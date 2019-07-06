NEWARK, NJ – The Family Support Organization of Essex County will celebrate 15 years of service to families with its recognition luncheon “Hats Off to You: Champions for Children” on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at B. F. Johnson Community Center in Newark.

FSOEC provides peer support, education and advocacy to parents of children who have emotional, behavioral, mental health, substance use and developmental challenges. From July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, FSOEC received 1,632 referrals from the New Jersey Children’s System of Care.

FSOEC is committed to enhancing community awareness of its services and increasing the level of funding available to support its Youth Partnership initiative. YP is a leadership and life skills development program that meets four times a month and serves youth ages 14 to 21. Participants work to reduce the impact mental health stigma has on their communities and speak out on other issues that concern them.

Understanding that caring for every child’s mental health is important, FSOEC and YP believe that reinforcing positive mental health is essential to a child’s healthy development. With the third leading cause of death in youth ages 10 to 24 being suicide, it is crucial that youth are provided with a safe space where they feel accepted and supported.

To register for this luncheon, visit www.FSOEC.org/events.