Donald E. Brutzman, 91, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Donald, his wife Ann, and their family were longtime residents of the Maplewood and S. Orange area until moving to central New Jersey 20 years ago. After graduating from Seton Hall University, where he completed ROTC training, he served in the US Army as a First Lieutenant in the Military Police Corps in Korea and Japan from 1953 to 1955. After being honorably discharged from military service, he completed graduate courses at Montclair State University and was employed as a professional service representative for Smith, Kline & French, Syntex, and Hoffman LaRoche in Philadelphia, New York, and the New England states.

Son of the late Edward E. and Jane Riley Brutzman of Plainfield, NJ and beloved husband of 64 years, of Ann Johnson Brutzman of Hamilton, NJ, he was the father of Donald, William, Robert, Chris and Gregory Brutzman. He was the respected grandfather of Brian, P.J., Hillary, the late Rebecca, Sarah, Patrick, Matthew, Melissa, Jack, Patrick, Kathryn and Elizabeth and great-grandfather of Ashanti Judah, Mariah Valentina and James. He is also survived by his brother Edward B. Brutzman of Towson, MD.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home, 260 White Horse Ave., Hamilton, NJ. (www.KingstonandKemp.com). Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 4680 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday from 8:15 to 9:15 AM at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ, at a later date.

Donald’s family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org).