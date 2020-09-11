Myriam E. DeJesus, 66, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Interment will be private.

Born in Puerto Rico, Mrs. DeJesus lived most of her life in Newark and the last 15 years in East Orange. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of Emilio Rivera for 41years; mother of Erylid Soto and her husband Fabian, Emilio Rivera and his wife Ericka and Jessica Rosado and her husband Joel; sister of Irma DeJesus; grandmother of Kevin Perez, Miciel Rivera, Julian Rosado and Ellie Rosado.