Karen Yaniga, 60 of Belleville, entered into eternal rest on February 27, 2021 at Hamilton Park Rehabilitation Center, Jersey City. Born April 18, 1960 in Newark, to the late John & Nancy (Nee: Sedleck) she lived most of her life in Belleville.

She was a retired Secretary/Assistant from the Insurance Industry and UBS Financial.

She was a big sports fan, especially Football and cheering for the Raiders.

She enjoyed beach trips in the summer to Point Pleasant, occasionally travels to Florida and cooking and baking for her family for the holidays.

She also admirably volunteered her time for the benefit of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital with her best friend, Karen.

Surviving to cherish her memory is her son, Peter Yaniga, her boy friend, Stan Zbikowski, her brother, John Yaniga & his wife MaryAnn & her best friend, Karen Nitzsche.

Memorial Visitation was held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Please express condolences at

www.levandoskigrillo.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in her memory.