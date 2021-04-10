Joseph T. Connolly drive to be April 24 in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Kiwanis Club and Glen Ridge High School Key Club will hold the Joseph T. Connolly Collection Drive, a semiannual, townwide clothing and household goods drive, on Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the GRHS parking lot, 200 Ridgewood Ave.

Items collected will be donated to Goodwill NYNJ. All items must be clean and in good condition. To ask questions about acceptable items, call 1-718-777-6320 or visit https://www.goodwillnynj.org/donate-goods#dosdonts to view the acceptable items list. No furniture or baby equipment will be accepted. Tax donation receipts will be provided upon request.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.