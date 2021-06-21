Joseph F. Wannat Jr. 70, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Clara Maass Medical Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mr. Wannat was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield and worked as a dispatcher for Academy Bus Co. retiring after 20 years with them. He was a navy veteran of Viet Nam and a member of the American Legion.

He was the husband of Marilyn Casieri Wannat for 43 years; father of Joseph F. Wannat III and his wife Maria; brother of Elizabeth Bell and her husband David and Mark and his wife Rosalie; brother in law of Jennifer and Jimmy Kelly; grandfather of Steven, Nia, Sam and Joseph Santiago; uncle of Jimmy and his wife Erin, Lauren and her companion Doug, Mark Jr., Allen, Stephanie and her husband Brad, Kristin and her husband Travis and the late Dana. He is also survived by his beloved dog Brandy.