Baptiste leads Columbia HS girls hoops in ECT win

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars, seeded 14th, defeated No. 19 seed Newark Lab, 63-33, Thursday, Jan. 25, at home.

Senior Talia Baptiste produced a strong game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the Cougars. Freshman Mya Defreitas had 9 points, sophomore Sara Marley had 7, freshman Gabi Ervi had 6 and freshman JoJo Yarde had 4.

Columbia lost at third-seeded West Orange High School, 72-24, in the round of 16 on Saturday, Jan. 27. It was the Cougars’ third loss to West Orange in as many meetings this season. Columbia moved to 5-11 on the season.

In previous action, the Cougars defeated Hillside High School, 69-55, Monday, Jan. 22, at Hillside. Columbia fell at Mount St. Dominic, 44-37, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Caldwell.