Barry C. Stickel 84, passed away on January 6, 2022, at UMDNJ.

He was a graduate of Millburn High School and served in the National Guard. He was a resident in Bloomfield since 1961 and enjoyed a career in Insurance and Property Management in Maplewood, N.J.

He was the beloved husband of Hannelore, father of Robert and Karen, father-in-law of Mary Ellen and grandfather of James.

Arrangements are by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield. Services and cremation are private. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

A donation to Clara Maass Medical Center Auxilliary or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated.