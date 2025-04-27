Bloomfield HS boys volleyball posts two straight wins

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team won two straight matches last week, defeating Abundant Life Academy and Millburn to improve to a 7-3 record on the season.

Senior Pedro Silva had four kills, two digs and 12 assists; senior Desmond Comer had 10 kills; senior Lucas Glogowski had five kills and three digs; and senior Miguel Ganhito had five digs in the 25-15, 25-20 win over Abundant Life Academy on Tuesday, April 15, in Nutley.

The Bengals rallied to beat Millburn, 12-25, 25-17, 25-23, on Wednesday, April 16, at home.

Silva had 26 assists, nine digs, four kills and two blocks; junior Nasir Swiney had five kills, three digs and two blocks; senior Steven Echeverri had 13 digs and three assists; junior Adrian Santos had four digs; Comer had seven kills; Glogowski collected nine kills; Ganhito posted seven kills and five digs; senior Dominic Farms added three kills and senior Jerico Bambaren recorded seven digs.

The following are upcoming matches: