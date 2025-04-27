Bloomfield HS boys volleyball posts two straight wins

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield HS boys volleyball posts two straight wins

Dominic Farms looks to spike the ball in the win over Belleville on April 1.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team won two straight matches last week, defeating Abundant Life Academy and Millburn to improve to a 7-3 record on the season.

Senior Pedro Silva had four kills, two digs and 12 assists; senior Desmond Comer had 10 kills; senior Lucas Glogowski had five kills and three digs; and senior Miguel Ganhito had five digs in the 25-15, 25-20 win over Abundant Life Academy on Tuesday, April 15, in Nutley.

The Bengals rallied to beat Millburn, 12-25, 25-17, 25-23, on Wednesday, April 16, at home.

Silva had 26 assists, nine digs, four kills and two blocks; junior Nasir Swiney had five kills, three digs and two blocks; senior Steven Echeverri had 13 digs and three assists; junior Adrian Santos had four digs; Comer had seven kills; Glogowski collected nine kills; Ganhito posted seven kills and five digs; senior Dominic Farms added three kills and senior Jerico Bambaren recorded seven digs.

The following are upcoming matches:

  • April 26: at Livingston tournament, 9 a.m.
  • April 29: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

 

  

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball posts two straight wins added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →