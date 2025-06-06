Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team advances to sectional semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The third-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 14 seed West Orange and No. 6 seed East Orange Campus to advance to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament.

The Bengals defeated West Orange, 25-22, 25-19, on Thursday, May 29, at home. Senior Desmond Comer had 12 kills, senior Pedro Silva had 25 assists and senior Miguel Ganhito had eight kills and five digs. Junior Nasir Swiney, senior Lucas Glogowski and senior Dominic Farms each had four kills. Senior Steven Echeverri had eight digs and senior Jerico Bambaren had three digs.

BHS defeated East Orange Campus, 25-20, 25-22, in the quarterfinals at home on Monday, June 2. Glogowski had 11 kills, Comer had five kills and four blocks, Ganhito had five kills, Echeverri had six digs, Silva recorded 23 assists and Farms had four blocks and two kills.

The Bengals, who improved to 18-10 on the season, were scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Livingston in the semifinals on Wednesday, June 4, after press time. The other semifinal pitted No.5 seed North Bergen at No. 1 seed Elizabeth. The final is Friday, June 6. The Bengals split their two meetings with Livingston this season in Super Essex Conference–American Division play.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Orange (May 29) and East Orange Campus (June 2)