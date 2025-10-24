This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team dropped a tough 26-13 decision over a surging Livingston team on Thursday, Oct. 16, at Foley Field in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division game.

BHS senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada scored on an 11-yard run in the second quarter to cut the Bengals’ deficit to 13-6. Tejada also scored the only TD in the third quarter on a 1-yard run, followed by sophomore Joseph Hatton’s extra-point kick, to draw the Bengals within 20-13. Livingston sealed the win on Abel Paul’s third TD of the game on a 1-yard run.

The Bengals moved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the division. Livingston won its third straight game to also move to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the division.

Tejada was seven-of-15 passing for 108 yards and rushed for 114 yards on 15 carries and the two TDs.

Prior to the game, the Bengals honored BHS head football coach Mike Carter for winning his 150th career game, when the Bengals defeated Paterson Kennedy the previous week in Paterson.

The Bengals will host West Orange on Friday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. in a divisional game.

West Orange defeated previously undefeated East Orange Campus 14-13 in a divisional game at home on Friday, Oct. 17, for its second straight win to improve to 6-2 overall and 4-0 the division. East Orange Campus moved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the division.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

