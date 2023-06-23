Brookside Cabaret series returns to Paper Mill for the summer

MILLBURN — Paper Mill has just announced the fourth season of its Brookside Cabaret.

The cabaret will run for 8 weeks beginning Wednesday, July 19 and will include a lineup of cabaret and Broadway greats.

In addition to enjoying top-notch entertainment, patrons can enjoy fine dining on the intimate brookside patio at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant on

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Show times are at 7 p.m., and seating for dinner begins at 5:30 p.m.

Chef Jacques Marra’s menu features upscale New American cuisine including East Coast oysters on the half shell, panzanella caprese salad, lobster Thermidor dip, chilled poached Atlantic salmon, black angus beef white cheddar cheeseburger, and other seasonal favorites.

Entertainment and a two-course prix fixe dining is $70 per person. Gratuity, drinks, and dessert may be added at the event. A full bar including specialty cocktails is available. Seating is reserved; early time slots will be seated nearest to the stage.

Reservations are required in advance and can be made beginning Monday, June 12, at noon, online at PaperMill.org or by calling 973.315.1707. Paper Mill Playhouse subscribers receive exclusive early access to reservations before June 12.

The following is the line up of performers:

July 19-22: Broadway veteran Major Attaway brings his upbeat and unique one-man show “The Genie’s Jukebox” to the Brookside Cabaret. Major holds the record as the longest-running Genie in Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway. Major performs a mix of pop, Broadway, and the American songbook, featuring new arrangements of Frank Sinatra classics.

July 26-27: Showtunes and shenanigans with four-time MAC and Bistro Award-winning entertainer Michael McAssey. Anything can happen when Michael plays the songs you request,alongside showtunes from Gershwin to Broadway’s current hits. Michael has been heralded by Broadway World as “One of cabaret’s most talented troubadours with the pianistic finesse of Michael Feinstein, smooth phrasing of Tony Bennett and the bawdy wit of Bette Midler!”

Aug. 2-5: Tony nominee and Paper Mill veteran Christopher Sieber will perform an evening of stories from behind the scenes, onstage mishaps, and other fun tales from his multitude of Broadway shows, including the Tony Award-winning revival of Sondheim’s “Company” and the original cast of “Spamalot.” Songs will include “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables, “Sorry-Grateful” from “Company,” “If I Can’t Love Her” from “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” from “Spamalot.”

Aug. 9-12: Katie Thompson is an actress-singer-songwriter whose original music has been featured on “So You Think You Can Dance.” As an actress, she was last seen on Broadway as Aunt Eller in Daniel Fish’s “Oklahoma,” in the world premiere of “Renascence” by Carmel Dean and Dick Scanlan, and in “R.R.R.E.D. a Secret Musical,” which she composed. Other roles include Vashti in “Giant” by Michael John LaChiusa, “The Witch” in the world premiere of “Big Fish” by Andrew Lippa, and Nora Hildebrandt in Philadelphia Theater Company’s “The Tattooed Lady” by Max Vernon. She’s bringing back the ’80s with songs like “Eternal Flame,” “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Aug. 16-19: Elizabeth Ward Land returns to the Brookside Cabaret Series for the fourth time with her new show, using her one-of-a-kind voice to weave a spell as she celebrates songs about the moon and the magic that is everywhere around us. The evening will include songs like “Magic,” “I Put a Spell on You,” “Dark Lady” and “Moondance.”

Aug. 23-26: A recent star of Paper Mill’s “Sister Act” and last summer’s Brookside Cabaret, the talented crooner Jarran Muse takes audiences on a nostalgic musical journey with “The Men of Motown,” a celebration featuring hits from Berry Gordy’s legendary Motown Records catalog with song made famous

by Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder,

and more.

Aug. 30-Sept. 1: Juke Joint Jubilee features the sultry soul and blues-inspired vocals of the magnetic Kyle Taylor Parker. Returning to the Brookside Cabaret, “KTP” will present a fresh playlist highlighting traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s

Top 100.

Sept. 6-9: Kennedy Caughell closes the Brookside Cabaret series with a night of Carole King’s greatest hits. She appeared on Broadway in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and played Carole King on the national tour. Shortly after graduating from Elon University, she performed across the nation and internationally in the Green Day musical “American Idiot,” and the national tour of “Wicked,” covering the role of Elphaba. She made her Broadway debut in “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” performing alongside Josh Groban.