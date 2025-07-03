Cicely L. Tyson Community School graduates its Class of 2025

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE — The Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Fine and Performing Arts held commencement exercises on Friday, June 21, in the school on Winans Street.

After entering to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” the Class of 2025 said the “Pledge of Allegiance” before “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “The Star Spangled Banner” were sung while an orchestra played in the pit below the stage.

Principal John English addressed the students and told them they were his favorite class.

“You are one of the most respectful classes ever to walk the halls of this school,” he said.

English said that 51% of the graduates had a GPA of 3.0 or better and that 15 students were able to take the exam to become licensed real estate brokers and the second fastest person in the state was a member of the class.

“Thank you all for this spectacular year,” English said.

City Council President Vernon Pullins Jr. spoke on behalf of the city, thanking the family and friends of the graduates who had helped the students along the way.

He also exhorted the students to make their hometown proud.

“You are the children of East Orange, show the world what you represent,” Pullins said.

Salutatorian Alisha Luke followed, telling her classmates; “It is our job to embrace uncertainty fearlessly.”

The keynote speaker for the event was Alex Ellis, who is a preacher, speaker and author. Ellis gave an energetic talk beginning by telling the students they were part of Cicely Tyson’s legacy of breaking barriers and giving back.

“This school didn’t just prepare you to perform but to transform,” Ellis said. “The world needs the gift that is you.”

Ellis stressed the importance of art in a world that can be chaotic.

“We live in a world that wants to numb you but art helps you feel again,” Ellis said.

He told the students to use their gifts not just for applause but for purpose. He also stressed the importance of hard work.

“Don’t just practice until you get it right, practice until you can’t get it wrong,” he said.

He told the students to always remain students, to keep learning and to be prepared.

“If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready,” he said.

And “be bold enough to be your authentic self in a world full of copycats.”

“Eagles fly high but they are willing to fly alone,” Ellis said. “Not everyone is an eagle, there’s a lot of chickens clucking around.”

Valedictorian Jaheim Dixon spoke, thanking his mom, teachers and coaches and friends that he shared experiences with.

“I am proud of every single one of you and glad that I met you so young,” he said to classmates. “Be invincible.”

Superintendent of Schools Christopher Irving spoke, noting the graduates had been awarded a total of $6 million in scholarships and encouraged them to take their East Orange swagger with them as they move on in the world.

“You leave here East Orange proud,” he said.