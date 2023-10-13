Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys more victories, advance in the Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys soccer team defeated West Orange and Caldwell in consecutive games.

Senior Lucas Mittelberg scored both goals in the 2-1 overtime win over West Orange on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game at Underhill Sports Complex. Mittelberg tied the score 1-1 in the 62nd minute on a free kick and he converted a penalty kick in the 85th minute for the game-winner. Senior Angus Sim made six saves and senior Will Beane-Rosenberg made five saves for the Cougars.

Junior Owen Belisle had one goal and one assist, and senior Leo Brash and freshman Yuta Goldberg each had one goal in the 3-0 win over Caldwell on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Underhill Sports Complex. Quentin Davis and sophomore Blai Sacks each had one assist, and Sim made six saves.

The Cougars dropped a tough 2-1 decision to a strong Newark East Side on Saturday, Oct. 7, in a divisional game in Newark. East Side moved to 11-1 overall. Goldberg scored on an assist from junior Sebastian Rios-Valdez.

The Cougars, seeded 14th, defeated No. 19 seed East Orange Campus, 7-4, in the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 9, in the third preliminary round. Rios-Valdez had two goals and two assists, Goldberg and Sacks each had two goals, and junior Matthew Molica had a goal for CHS, which improved to 5-6-2 overall and was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed East Side in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 11, after press time. The quarterfinals are Friday, Oct. 13, at the higher-seeded schools and the semifinals are Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Livingston High School.