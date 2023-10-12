Columbia HS girls soccer team advances in the Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD, The 13th-seeded Columbia High School girls soccer team defeated No. 20 seed Orange, 10-0, in the preliminary round on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Underhill Sports Complex.

The Cougars, who improved to 6-5 overall, will visit No. 4 seed Millburn in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 12. The winner of that first round game will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 14, against the winner between No. 12 seed Glen Ridge and No. 5 seed West Essex at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Caldwell High School.