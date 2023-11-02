Columbia HS girls volleyball team prevails in sectional tournament first round

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS girls volleyball team prevails in sectional tournament first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 10 seed Bayonne in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Cougars won the first set, 25-22. Bayonne took the third second set, 25-22, before Columbia won the decisive third set, 25-22. 

Senior Paloma Duvergne had 23 assist, five digs, three blocks and two digs; junior Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had 12 digs, nine kills and one block; senior Zoe Hall had eight kills, seven digs and two blocks; junior Corynna Manjos had six kills, two blocks and one dig; junior addy Casto had six blocks, four kills and one assist; sophomore Jordan Magid had three kills and one block; senior Anne Sullivan had 10 digs, one kill and one assist.; junior Libby Kosik had 19 digs, three assists and one kill; and junior Ava Lee had three digs for Columbia.

The Cougars, who improved to 12-12 overall this season, were scheduled to visit second-seeded Watchung Hills in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 31. If the Cougars won, they will play the winner between No. 3 seed Barringer and No. 6 seed Elizabeth in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 2. The final is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

 

  

Columbia HS girls volleyball team prevails in sectional tournament first round added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →