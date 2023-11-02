Columbia HS girls volleyball team prevails in sectional tournament first round

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The seventh-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 10 seed Bayonne in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The Cougars won the first set, 25-22. Bayonne took the third second set, 25-22, before Columbia won the decisive third set, 25-22.

Senior Paloma Duvergne had 23 assist, five digs, three blocks and two digs; junior Sinikka Reynolds-Vickberg had 12 digs, nine kills and one block; senior Zoe Hall had eight kills, seven digs and two blocks; junior Corynna Manjos had six kills, two blocks and one dig; junior addy Casto had six blocks, four kills and one assist; sophomore Jordan Magid had three kills and one block; senior Anne Sullivan had 10 digs, one kill and one assist.; junior Libby Kosik had 19 digs, three assists and one kill; and junior Ava Lee had three digs for Columbia.

The Cougars, who improved to 12-12 overall this season, were scheduled to visit second-seeded Watchung Hills in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 31. If the Cougars won, they will play the winner between No. 3 seed Barringer and No. 6 seed Elizabeth in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 2. The final is Tuesday, Nov. 7.