District cuts ribbon on West Orange Early Childhood Learning Center

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 21 to celebrate the opening of the West Orange Early Childhood Learning Center at the Community House on Main Street.

With the recent announcement that the West Orange School District would receive annual state aid to establish a preschool program, the Community House is one of the partners that will house four general education preschool classrooms to accommodate 60 students in the first year of the school district’s five-year plan. Children from the Hazel and Washington neighborhoods are the first to be placed, with the expectation that all of the projected 900 preschool-aged children in West Orange will be enrolled by or before the five-year goal.

Excitement was high as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Eveny de Mendez cut the ribbon with K-6 English/language arts supervisor Beatrice Hanratty, West Orange Council of PTAs President Tez Roro, Board of Education members, Community House owner Paul Cito, Mayor Robert D. Parisi, soon-to-be Assistant Superintendent Hayden Moore, and Community House board member Jerry Guarino.

Families and staff then entered the building to meet their teachers, enjoy refreshments and receive an overview of the preschool program. The full-day classes are set to begin on Sept. 28.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD