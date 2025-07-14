Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse players honored during state-title season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championship, bringing the title back to the “Gaslamp District” and reigniting a proud tradition.
It’s been 12 years since their last state championship. Seeded fifth in their sectional bracket and unranked in the state, the Ridgers, under first-year head coach Anthony Sicoli, steadily built momentum with every game. Their legacy-defining run earned postseason honors at the county, conference, state and national levels.
All-State Honors
SECOND TEAM
- Connor Sutton, senior.
- John Leone, junior.
- Jimmy Benson, junior.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Brad Foster, senior.
- Stephen Grober, junior.
All-NJILL
Bianchi Division, NJ.com.
FIRST TEAM
- Sutton.
- Foster.
- Leone.
- Benson.
SECOND TEAM
- Mason Giamo, senior.
- Keiller Goodwin, sophomore.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Chris Smith, senior
Team of the Year: Glen Ridge
Coach of the Year: Anthony Sicoli. In his first year as head coach, Sicoli was also named USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year, and Group 1 and Bianchi Conference Coach of the Year.
All-Essex County
Super Essex Conference
Liberty Division
FIRST TEAM
- Foster.
- Giamo.
- Sutton.
- Leone.
- Benson.
SECOND TEAM
- Cam Atkinson, senior.
- Smith.
- Carson Ross, junior.
- Grober.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Ryan Mansfield, senior.
NJ.com Honors
All–Freshmen
THIRD TEAM
- Tyler Kamil.
All–Sophomore
SECOND TEAM
- Goodwin.
All–Junior
THIRD TEAM
- Leone.
This season marked several “firsts” in Glen Ridge lacrosse history.
Giamo was named an Academic All-American, the first Glen Ridge boys lacrosse player to earn the distinction since 2019.
Leone became the first player in program history to receive the prestigious USA Lacrosse Bob Scott Award – recognizing leadership, sportsmanship and community service.
With the 2025 season officially in the books, Glen Ridge can celebrate, not just a state title, but the end of a remarkable chapter, led by a standout senior class. Foster, Sutton, Smith, Giamo, Henry O’Connor, Atkinson and Mansfield played key roles in the program’s success on the field and in the locker room. “Their leadership helped set the standard for what Glen Ridge lacrosse can be,” Sicoli said. “As they head off to college, the program moves forward with a strong foundation, thanks in large part to the example they leave behind.”
Photos Courtesy of Toni Grober