Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team set to begin state tourney title defense

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team, under second-year head coach Anthony Sicoli, will look to defend its New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament and Group 1 state titles.

The sectional tournament begins May 28.

Senior JP Labadia scored four goals and added one assist, and sophomore Aidan Kelly also scored four goals to lead the Ridgers to a 15-8 win over Northern Highlands on May 16 at Watsessing Park.

Senior Jimmy Benson scored two goals and three assists, senior Carson Ross had two goals and one assist, freshman Matt Pereira had one goal and one assist, and junior Dixon Atkinson and senior John Leone each had a goal for the Ridgers, who improved to 11-6 on the season.

Two days earlier, the Ridgers lost to Seton Hall Prep 13-2 in West Orange.

Ross scored both goals.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Ridge HS head boys lacrosse coach Anthony Sicoli

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