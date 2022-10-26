Glen Ridge HS football team is No. 1 seed in regional invitational tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team is the No. 1 seed in the top bracket of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament. The Ridgers will host a game on Saturday, Nov. 5, at noon against the winner between No. 3 seed Secaucus and No. 2 seed Roselle Park. This is the first year for the regional invitational tournament for teams that just missed qualifying for the state playoffs.

The Ridgers lost to Newark Shabazz, 20-14, at Hurrell Field on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Frankie Renois scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter, and Dylan O’Neil threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Matteo Pavan in the fourth quarter for the Ridgers, who lost their second straight to move to a 2-5 record on the season.

The Ridgers will visit Middlesex on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in a NJSIAA crossover game.

Photo Courtesy of Brianne Aumack