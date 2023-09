GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team will host Tenafly on Saturday, Sept. 23, at noon at Hurrell Field on Homecoming.

The Ridgers fell at Dumont, 34-7, Thursday, Sept. 14, to move to 1-3. Glen Ridge defeated Belleville, 35-6, three days earlier at Hurrell Field in a game that was officially called at halftime due to lightning. The game started on Saturday, Sept. 9, but was suspended due to lightning.