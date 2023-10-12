Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team gears up for Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team, seeded 12th, will visit No. 5 seed West Essex in North Caldwell in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m.

GRHS hoped to get back on the winning track. The Ridgers lost three straight games, falling to Montclair Kimberley, 1-0, Monday, Oct. 2, at home; Cedar Grove, 3-2, Wednesday, Oct. 4, in Cedar Grove; and West Orange, 3-0, Friday, Oct. 6, in West Orange to move to 5-4 overall record.

Katie Powers and Chloe Moshos each had a goal for the Ridgers.