Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team wins first-ever home match

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team rallied to defeat Arts of Newark on Monday, Sept. 18. It was the first-ever home match for Glen Ridge. This is the first year for the program.

After losing the first set, 25-22, the Ridgers took the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-7, to win the match.

Freshman Catie Buntrock had 11 kills and eight digs, freshman Ava Tahiliani had 17 assists; senior Alison Minion had 12 digs; senior Maddie DeLuca had eight digs; and junior Maia DeLuca had four digs for the Ridgers, who improved to 3-1 on the season. Glen Ridge will host Irvington on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m.