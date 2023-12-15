Glen Ridge HS wrestling team gears up for season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team will participate in the annual Irvington High School tournament on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m. to begin the season.
Here is the rest of the schedule:
- Dec. 20: at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 22: vs. East Orange Campus, 6 p.m.
- Dec. 28: Rahway tournament, 9 a.m.
- Jan. 3: at Irvington, 6 p.m.
- Jan. 6: at Livingston, 9 a.m.
- Jan. 8: at Bloomfield, 6 p.m.
- Jan. 10: vs. Belleville, 6 p.m.
- Jan. 12: vs. Verona, 6 p.m.
- Jan. 13: at Middletown South, 9 a.m.
- Jan. 17: at Montclair, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 20: at Millburn, with East Side and Immaculata, 9 a.m.
- Jan. 24-25: Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange.
- Jan. 27: at Passaic Valley, 9 a.m.
- Feb. 2: vs. Kearny, 5:30 p.m.