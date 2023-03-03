GRHS girls hoops reaches sectional final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team vied for its first state sectional title in program history.

The second-seeded Ridgers, under head coach Mike DelloRusso, advanced to the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. The Ridgers were scheduled to face top-seeded and state-ranked University High School of Newark in the final on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at University, past press time.

Glen Ridge defeated Wood-Ridge High School and Brearley High School of Kenilworth to improve to a 24-4 overall record this season.

Sophomore Katie Powers had 14 points, six rebounds, two rebounds and two steals; sophomore Riley O’Sullivan had 13 points, 18 rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists; and junior Savannah Steele had 12 points and four rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 64-27 win over Wood-Ridge in the quarterfinals at home on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Glen Ridge jumped out to a 22-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Sophomore Marjorie Boyle had 11 points, five steals and two rebounds; junior Maeve O’Sullivan had 6 points, two rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal; freshman Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 2 points, six rebounds and two steals; freshman Allison Snyder had 2 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals; freshman Alexa Magalnick had 2 points and three rebounds; freshman Anabel Mira-McKenzie had 2 points; junior Olivia Gist had four rebounds and three steals; junior Mary Doud had two rebounds; senior Jada Cush had two rebounds; sophomore Maggie DeLaFuente had one rebound; freshman Leila Arda had two steals; and sophomore Camille Brown also saw playing time.

The Ridgers defeated Brearley 50-34 in the semifinals at home on Friday, Feb. 24. Koss-DeFrank had 13 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and two assists; Snyder had 9 points, nine rebounds, nine blocked shots, three assists and three steals; Riley O’Sullivan had 8 points; Steele had 6 points; Powers had 5 points, eight rebounds and four assists; Gist had 4 points, thee steals and two assists; Boyle and Mira-McKenzie each had 2 points; Maeve O’Sullivan had 1 point; Doud had one steal; Juliette Lipari had one rebound; and DeLa Fuente, Arda, and Brown also saw playing time.

The Ridgers have reached the North 2, Group 1 state sectional final for the third time since the 2002-03 season. The last time they reached the sectional final was in the 2019-2020 season when they lost against host New Providence High School. In the 2002-03 season, Glen Ridge fell to Butler High School in the sectional final held at neutral site Rahway High School.

The Ridgers this season won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title with a 14-0 divisional record, its first divisional title since the 2002-03 season.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder and Laura Dwyer