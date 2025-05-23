Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard wins 800 meters at North 2, Group 4 sectional

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School girls track and field standout Sharifa Trocard won the 800-meter run and she took second place in the 400-meter run at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge on Friday and Saturday, May 16-17.

Trocard, a junior, clocked a school-record 2 minutes,15.76 seconds in the 800m and clocked 56.91 in the 400m.

Trocard was the only IHS boy or girl to finish in the top six in the events.

She qualified in those events at the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, May 30-31.

For the IHS boys, the 4×400-meter relay team finished 11th in 3:2.85. The IHS girls 4×400-meter relay team also finished 11th in 4:23.90.

Photo Courtesy of IHS girls head track coach Barnes Reid