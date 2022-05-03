Irvington HS track teams give fine efforts at Penn Relays

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave fine efforts at the prestigious Penn Relays held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, April 28, the first day of the three-day meet, the girls team competed in the 4×100 meter relay and took fifth place in Heat No. 8 in 53.04 seconds. The runners were senior Nalanie Clement, senior Anaika Bazile, sophomore Vernande Philemon and senior Shanelle Vilson.

On Friday, April 29, the boys 4×400 meter relay team — seniors Cashieve Blair, Reajean St. John, Jaheim Burke and Geraldy Volcy — took fifth place out of 11 teams in its heat with a time of 3 minutes, 32.86 seconds. On the same day, the 4×100 meter relay team — Blair and juniors Nasir Addison, Famah Toure and Adon Shuler — took fifth place out of nine teams in Heat No. 4 in 43.80, and 50th out of 108 teams overall.

The Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track-and-field meet in the country. The first year of the meet was 1895. The meet was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Irvington is gearing up for the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 6, at Livingston.

