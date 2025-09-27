MVA asking for paid parking in village

MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood Village Alliance is asking the township committee to require paid parking in the village.

“Paid parking is a proven best practice for ensuring efficiency in high-demand downtowns,” said ErinRose Baldry, executive director of the MVA. “Parking has been a persistent problem for both the public and business owners. Experts have repeatedly confirmed that paid parking improves turnover, efficiency, and equity. Yet it has never been implemented. It’s time to move forward.”

The MVA has a Strategic Planning & Parking Committee, which put together a memorandum that included background on parking, reasons why it is needed and outlining the details of a proposed paid parking pilot program for the Township Committee to consider. The Maplewood Village Alliance is a non-profit composed of businesses in the village.

The MVA memorandum said the overall goal is to address Maplewood’s long-standing parking challenges by improving efficiency, enhancing access for visitors, and generating new revenue to be reinvested directly into community improvements.

The MVA said the proposed pilot is based on years of research and extensive data demonstrating that paid parking is an essential component of an effective parking strategy; most recently, Maplewood’s Master Plan, adopted in 2023 and prepared by urban planning experts with extensive stakeholder outreach, formally recommends the implementation of paid parking in the village.

Mayor Nancy Adams said the township committee will consider the suggestion but needs some more information and time.

“I’m not sure at this point whether or not I like the idea,” Adams said. “It’s very complex. I am open minded to doing so, but there are a lot more considerations that need to be discussed and thought through.”

According to the International Downtown Association, effectively managed paid parking leads to approximately four times more turnover of parking spaces per day. Maplewood is one of the few New Jersey towns without paid parking, according to the MVA, which cited peers such as Millburn, South Orange, Montclair, Summit, Livingston, Chatham, Madison, and Newark.

Maplewood Village continues to struggle with low turnover of parking spaces and inconsistent enforcement, challenges that discourage customers and limit business growth, according to the MVA, which emphasized that enforcement without paid parking is not sufficient to guarantee turnover or fairness.

Paid parking, paired with smart enforcement technology, is the most effective way to prevent abuse of spaces, reduce congestion, and create a more user-friendly system, according to the MVA.

The MVA said it conducted multiple surveys and focus group meetings with merchants and commercial property owners. The majority of participants expressed support for a pilot paid parking program, recognizing that improved turnover and uniform enforcement would benefit both businesses and customers.

Julie Pauly, owner of The Able Baker in the village, said “Parking in Maplewood Village has always been a precious commodity. It makes sense to charge for it, especially with reasonable rates and easy-to-use parking apps.”

The goal, if adopted, would increase customer access by improving parking turnover and availability, provide consistent, equitable enforcement through license plate recognition technology, and reduce congestion and pollution caused by drivers circling for free spaces, the MVA said.

The program would also generate new revenue for community reinvestment projects such as street activation, enhanced beautification, public art, public space enhancements, and improved wayfinding. The MVA estimated yearly revenue at about $800,000.

The MVA is calling on the Township Committee to open public discussions and information sessions so the community can share their input. If approved by the Township Committee, the MVA hopes that the proposed pilot would launch in early 2026, operate for one year, and then be evaluated based on data, community feedback, and revenue performance.

“The MVA is an interested stakeholder, but the decision lies with the Township Committee,” Baldry said. “We are simply asking them to consider this option because the current situation is not working.”

The proposal will go to a subcommittee of the township committee, probably the Committee on Entrepreneurship and Economic Development, for study and recommendations, Adams said.

“I don’t expect anything to happen anytime soon, there is a lot to unpack,” Adams said.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry