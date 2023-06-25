Pollinator meadow restoration project begins in South Mountain

More than 30 volunteers came out on Saturday, June 17, to begin the transformation of the 43,000 square foot expanse of turf grass, south of the Shady Nook picnic area of the South Mountain Conservancy, into a vibrant pollinator meadow.

By carefully selecting native species indigenous to this region of New Jersey, the goal is to create and manage a haven that attracts and nurtures a diverse array of local pollinators, including butterflies, bees, and birds.

A one-acre plot of traditionally mowed turf field in the South Mountain Reservation will be converted into a native pollinator meadow to increase pollinator biodiversity and populations. Local experts will be working on the project in order to maximize chances of success.

On the first workday of the project, soil was tilled by the County Parks Department and clear greenhouse plastic was laid out over a designated acre area. The plastic will be there until fall and will be recycled. It is there for the sun to penetrate the soil, and to wind and rain proof the area.

The $16,000 project was funded mostly through the Conservancy’s general funds with help from the Millburn Environmental Commission.

The project is ongoing, and most volunteers will meet once a month, according to Lori LaBorde, SMC Citizen Science Program Coordinator and Pollinator Meadow Restoration Project Manager.

“The biggest thing is getting the word out, so we get volunteers and people who are interested and understand why we’re doing this,” offered LaBorde. “People enjoy scenery. The meadow is going to provide specific nectar sources. We are working with New Jersey Native Plant Society president, Randi Eckel.”

Joanne Hsu, of West Orange, volunteered for the project simply because she loves the park.

“I come here every weekend with my dogs,” she said. “It has something for everybody. I value this place so much. We utilize this park and I want to give back.”

Linda Lee, a hiker who resides in Staten Island added, “It feels right doing my part. SMC has a lot of volunteer opportunities.”

Penni Malakates, who is operations director for the project, is very excited and stresses that the project requires a lot of community support.

“We’re using space already here for something for the future,” she said. “We’re a completely volunteer based organization. We depend on our amazing volunteers, memberships, and donations.”

Malakates mentioned that there was a Chronolog installed to create a timeline video, capturing the progress of the field, which will be shown on the website. Visitors can upload their photos to upload@chronolog.io with the subject line “SMC-101.” To view photos that have been uploaded, go to: https://www.chronolog.io/site/SMC101.

Local artist Jennifer McClory designed the logo for the project, which features a drawing of a carpenter bee, Xylocopa species.

LaBorde further explained that the park is categorized as a nature preserve; there are no baseball fields.

“It’s meant to be a wild and free place,” Malakates added.

For additional information, visit: https://www.somocon.org/pollinator-meadow-restoration-project/