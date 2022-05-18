rack teams gather for Suriano Memorial Twilight Invitational

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Track-and-field teams from across New Jersey gathered to participate in the second-ever Joe Suriano Memorial Twilight Invitational, held May 9 in Suriano Stadium.

The event honored beloved West Orange High School track coach Joe Suriano, who died in 2020 from COVID-19. Suriano’s family, along with Rutgers University–Newark assistant track coach Bruce Berry and WOHS head track-and-field coach Jason-Lamont Jackson, organized the invitational to honor Suriano and provide scholarships to graduating high school students.

Participating teams were American Christian, Bard Early College, Carteret, Cedar Grove, DePaul, East Orange Campus, Hillside, Hudson Catholic, Kearny, Livingston, Montclair Kimberley Academy, Mount St. Dominic Academy, Newark Tech, North Bergen, North Brunswick, North Star Academy, Pemberton Township, Snyder, Saint Benedict’s Prep, Verona, Warren Hills, Weehawken and West Orange.

“Coach Joe is a legend in the world of track and field,” said West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore. “We were honored to have him here in West Orange as a teacher, coach and friend, and we were pleased to host and support the Suriano family’s invitational.”

