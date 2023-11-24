Seth Boyden PTA holds Two Towns Turkey Trot on South Mountain

The 2023 Two Towns Turkey Trot 5k & Kids’ Fun Run was held by the Seth Boyden PTA, on Saturday, Nov. 18, at South Mountain Reservation on Crest Drive in Maplewood. Constantin Schreiber, upper right, took first, Andy Mindest placed second and Connor Abernathy finished third in the men’s division. The top three women were Shannon Bond, upper far right, Heather Gregorio, who took second, and Nicola Meheran, who finished third. The top three males under 16 years old were Nathan Simonich, Eli Weiss and Hugo Harvey-lee. The top three females under 16 were Lev White, Nelly Tibbetts and Ruby Meagher in that order. The amount raised by the event was not immediately available.

